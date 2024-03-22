Winthrop nursing home closing, the third in Maine so far this year

Another nursing home is closing in Maine. This time, it's the Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center in Winthrop. According to the Maine Health Care Association, this is the third closure of a long-term care facility since the start of the new year.

North Country Associates, which operates the center, could not be reached for comment for this story.

Meanwhile, long-term care ombudsman Brenda Gallant says her staff are in contact with the 44 residents that will need to be relocated. She says finding an alternative placement is becoming more challenging.

"It just depends on availability of beds, of course, as more facilities close it becomes more and more difficult to find placements," Gallant said.

She says staff discuss resident's needs, family location and other factors to find the best fit in a new facility.

"So really its just a process of working with them, making them aware of their rights and making sure they have the best possible outcome with respect to placement," Gallant said.

While nursing homes must give residents a 60-day notice of closure, Gallant says, under Maine law the facility cannot close until all residents have been relocated.

Earlier this week, the Maine Health Care Association and the ombudsman program joined the Who Will Care? Coalition to call on state legislators to pass additional funding to support long-term care facilities.