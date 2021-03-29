-
SACO, Maine - State and federal authorities are investigating two cases of vandalism of nesting enclosures that are designed to help rare shorebirds in…
-
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Maine wildlife managers said the chicks and eggs of endangered piping plovers have been harmed several times this season, and…
-
FALMOUTH, Maine — A Maine-based wildlife conservation organization says a record number of piping plovers are nesting in the state so far this year.The…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Endangered piping plovers have fledged 165 chicks so far this summer for a new record in Maine. The Maine Audubon reports that the…
-
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine - The number of nesting piping plovers in Maine has climbed to record numbers, continuing a positive trend in the state for the…
-
OGUNQUIT, Maine - Maine officials say the effort to protect a rare bird species has met success with a record number of piping plover hatchlings.Maine…
-
Maine officials are looking to hire scientists to manage and monitor endangered birds that nest along the state’s coast.Documents say the management and…
-
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Maine wildlife biologists say conservation programs and state partnerships helped more than 100 piping plover chicks fledge in the…
-
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) _ The first piping plovers of the season are nesting in Maine. The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and Maine Audubon say…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Endangered piping plovers are returning to nest at beaches in southern Maine. Last year, a record number of the fragile shore birds…