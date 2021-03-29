-
A Superior Court jury has found that an anti-abortion activist from Lisbon violated the Maine Civil Rights Act by yelling so loudly outside a Planned…
-
For the second time this week, Maine has expanded access to abortion services. On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills approved a bill that allows advanced practice…
-
Maine's two U.S. House representatives are throwing their support behind Planned Parenthood and Title X funding. The move comes after the current…
-
Maine Family Planning has filed a lawsuit to block what opponents call the Trump Administration's 'domestic gag rule' on abortion.It's the latest legal…
-
Some are calling 2018 the year of the woman.The sentiment is fueled by the backlash to President Donald Trump, whose inauguration prompted millions to…
-
The United States Supreme Court has upheld a Maine law that limits noise generated by protestors outside medical facilities.The case arose when a pastor…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union and several abortion providers have filed suit over a Maine law that they say severely restricts access to abortion in…
-
WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans needed Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie on legislation to reverse an Obama-era rule protecting funds for Planned…
-
The presidential election has spawned an awakening of activists. Around the country they’re mobilizing around issues ranging from immigration, to…
-
LEWISTON, Maine - Supporters of Planned Parenthood held simultaneous rallies Wednesday night outside the Maine offices of Reps. Bruce Poliquin and Chellie…