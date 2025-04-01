Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine reproductive health care providers say freezing Title X funding will harm patients

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 1, 2025 at 12:59 PM EDT
This May 15, 2019, file photo shows a sign in front of the Planned Parenthood offices in Richmond, Va.
Steve Helber
/
AP file
This May 15, 2019, file photo shows a sign in front of the Planned Parenthood offices in Richmond, Va.

Maine reproductive health care providers say the Trump administration's decision to freeze Title X funding will harm patients by cutting off $2 million in services.

Title X supports reproductive and preventative health care for people with low incomes, including birth control, cancer screenings, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said the freeze, which is in effect immediately, will affect thousands of patients.

Maine Family Planning called the decision "dangerous" and said it will fight attacks on health care, which may include litigation.
