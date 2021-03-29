Sen. Heather Sanborn

-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A new law that prohibits insurance companies from requiring waiting periods before covering tooth decay in children is on the books in…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Children will have swifter access to dental care under a proposal approved by the Maine Legislature. The Maine Senate enacted the…
A proposal in the Maine Legislature seeks to halt discrimination against people who take medication to prevent HIV infection. Democratic Sen. Heather…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Democrats in the Maine Senate plan to roll-out legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Senate President Troy Jackson and…