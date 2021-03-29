-
The Manufacturers Association of Maine and the Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation are doubling the amount of scholarships available to people who…
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody unveiled his economic plan Thursday morning in Auburn.Speaking at the awning manufacturing company…
-
Updated 5:52 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12.Republican gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody has called an allegation that he fired a former employee after she gave…
-
The four candidates in Maine’s race for governor offered up their views on the economy, the workforce and education Wednesday morning, during a forum…
-
Maine Republicans were out in Augusta Tuesday to show unified support for gubernatorial nominee Shawn Moody.“I am so excited to be here, to be introducing…
-
Republican Shawn Moody dominated his party's gubernatorial primary last night, taking 56 percent of the vote, soundly besting his GOP competitors and…
-
Shawn Moody, founder of Moody’s Collision Centers, a Maine chain of auto body repair shops, is among four Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for…
-
A Republican candidate for Maine governor is catching heat for his unique solution for deadly school shootings.Shawn Moody of Gorham was asked on WVOM…
-
Gorham businessman Shawn Moody launched his second run for governor Tuesday, this time as a Republican.Moody hit topics familiar to conservative…