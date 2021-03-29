Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

-
Maine's Health and Human Services Committee is considering a pair of bipartisan bills Tuesday that address generational poverty.Democratic House Speaker…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Food assistance benefits are set to triple in Maine starting in March.The Department of Health and Human Services says the Working…
-
A report by the Legislature's watchdog agency confirms that a dramatic reduction in cash assistance to low income families over the past seven years was…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A new report in Maine shows a mixed bag when it comes to job outcomes for those kicked off temporary cash assistance in 2012.A report…