AUGUSTA, Maine = Lawmakers are set to return to Augusta with vetoes on the agenda. The Legislature plans to use Thursday as one of their two last days of…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Lawmakers are set to return to Augusta this week to deal with vetoes, bonds and unfunded bills. The Legislature's Appropriations…
The legislature, by a margin of 113 to 33 in the House and 35 to 0 in the Senate has overridden Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of legislation expanding well…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Governor Paul LePage has again vetoed a bill designed to ensure that Mainers with private wells are drinking water that is…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A bill aimed at providing more dental services in Maine's underserved rural areas is dead for the session after the Senate bucked the…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's highest court has ruled against Gov. Paul LePage in his dispute with the Maine Legislature over dozens of vetoes issued at the…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state Supreme Court is inviting anyone with an interest to file comments with the law court by Friday afternoon on Gov. Paul LePage's…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage has asked the Maine Supreme Court to decide whether he missed his deadline to veto dozens of bills, as the Maine…
AUGUSTA, Maine - UPDATE 12:45 p.m. ET: Lawmakers in both the Maine House and Senate have rejected the 65 vetoes Gov. Paul LePage delivered today. A court…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Attorney General Janet Mills asserts that the Legislature has been in recess, so the governor must act on legislation within the 10…