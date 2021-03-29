-
PARIS, Maine — A Maine county has sworn in a new sheriff whose predecessor faced sexual misconduct allegations.The Sun Journal reports that Oxford County…
Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant has resigned after admitting to sending a lewd photo of himself to a woman two years ago, and allegations that he…
Oxford County Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to file a formal complaint to remove Sheriff Wayne Gallant from office for inappropriate sexual…
The lawyer for Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant says Gallant denies any misconduct toward county employees in the wake of allegations raised by an…
Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant has admitted sending a sexually explicit photo of himself to a woman through text message, and is now facing…