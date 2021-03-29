William Beardsley

-
As expected, Maine Attorney General Janet Mills has filed a complaint in district court charging the Blue Ribbon Commission on Education Reform with…
-
Gov. Paul LePage’s has made no secret of his dislike for the current legislature. In an effort to ensure that his pick for state education chief wasn’t…
-
Gov. Paul LePage is continuing to maneuver around state lawmakers to ensure that he keeps his pick for state education chief while avoiding the normal…
-
Gov. Paul LePage surprised many Thursday by saying that he would take over as his own education commissioner.LePage, who withdrew his nominee for the post…