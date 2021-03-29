Your Vote 2018

-
Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin announced that he’s ending his legal challenge against Maine’s ranked-choice voting law and effectively conceded to…
-
Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has notified the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that he plans to challenge a federal judge’s decision last week…
-
Republican Bruce Poliquin is ending the recount of the 2nd Congressional District race he lost to Democrat Jared Golden. Poliquin announced on Twitter…
-
A federal judge has denied Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s legal challenge to Maine’s ranked-choice voting law and his request to invalidate the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - At least $24.3 million was spent in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race this year.The Sun-Journal reports Federal Election…
-
GOP U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and his advisers continue to remain silent about whether they will seek a recount of the ranked-choice voting election won by…
-
Democrat Jared Golden became the first candidate to unseat an incumbent from Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in more than a century on Thursday when he…
-
The nation’s first ranked-choice voting runoff will take place at noon Thursday at a counting facility in Augusta.The closely-watched process of scanning…
-
A federal judge said Wednesday he might rule by Thursday on a lawsuit brought by Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin that seeks to block the…
-
Election Officials Continue To Count Ballots While Awaiting Judge's Decision On Ranked-Choice VotingAs political observers wait for a federal judge to decide if he'll intervene in the nation's first ranked-choice voting election for a congressional race,…