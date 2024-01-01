This film explores the finer points of extremism and patriotism, as 22 interviewees from the North Atlantic Coastline share their thoughts on immigration in 2017 America.

People interviewed for this documentary include WWII, Vietnam & Iraq Veterans, Native Americans (Passamaquoddy), a climate change scientist, fisherman, prominent surgeon, a Maine author, & Right and Left Wing leaning participants who share their (often surprising) views on what an "American" is.

As part of The University of Maine at Machais’ Interdisciplinary Fine Arts program, Professor Alan Kryszak coordinated 10 Media students in a mini-tour around what rural people are really thinking about coming to America, once the political names are not in the first sentence. University of Maine Student Co-Directors include: Dyl Robinson, Emellie Johansson, Hong Xie, Kellie Sawyer, Nick Reynolds, Phil Atwood, Daijun Liang, Ryan Maker, Avery Grindle, Zach Peirce.

Visit for more information about Who Made You in America?