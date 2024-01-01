William Irvine: A Life Behind the Canvas, chronicles Irvine’s artistic journey from his early beginnings to at the Glasgow School of Art and subsequent start as an abstract painter in 1950’s Soho London, culminating with his eventual move to Maine in 1968, where he combined his Scottish abstract roots with his expressionist sensibilities of the Maine landscape, developing a style that draws on his deep connection to the sea, and to the people who make up its landscape.

This film was produced by Leigh Doran & David Jester and Whisky Wolf Media. You can see more of William Irvine's works here.