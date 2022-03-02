Bangor-area activists call for peace in Ukraine

A small group of activists from the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine gathered outside city hall in Bangor on Wednesday, calling for an end to the violence in Ukraine.

They held signs that read, "honk for peace" and "veterans healthcare, not warfare."

Dick Hoyt of Lubec, who was in Bangor for the day, said he's been a part of many peace vigils before and joining today's event was the least he could do.

"Our civilization and our children are at risk, and it scares me to death," he said. "I'm here to do just a little bit."

Members of the group say they believe any sanctions imposed by the United States and others should harm Russian leaders, not everyday people.

Organizer Larry Dansinger said the group will return every week until the conflict in Ukraine is over.