Pro-Palestine demonstrators plead not guilty to obstruction charges from a February protest

Eleven pro-Palestinian protestors today entered not-guilty pleas to charges stemming from their efforts to block traffic during a rally in Portland last month.

The group was protesting Israel's invasion of Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and calling for an end of U.S. military support for Israel. The demonstration drew a large crowd to the intersection of Franklin Street and Marginal Way in Portland.

Eleven protestors were arrested and charged with obstructing a public way, a Class E misdemeanor, which is punishable by a maximum of 6 months and jail and up to $1,000 in fines.

The defendants' next court appearance is set for late July.