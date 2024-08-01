This story will be updated.

Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich was freed from Russian custody on Thursday in a poisoner swap, according to Pennsylvania congressman Rep. Brendan F. Boyle. He spent 16 months in Russian prison.

Gerschkovich, a Bowdoin alum, was detained in Russia in March 2023 on espionage charges, and was convicted and sentenced to 16 years last month. The Wall Street Journal and the U.S. government have maintained that the charges are false.

Several other Americans were also released, including former Marine Paul Whelan, according to a statement by Michigan congresswoman Rep. Haley Stephens. He has been detained in Russia since 2018, sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges, which he strongly denied.