Evan Gershkovich freed from Russian custody in prisoner swap

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published August 1, 2024 at 11:42 AM EDT
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands listening to the verdict in a glass cage of a courtroom inside the building of "Palace of justice," in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday, July 19, 2024. A Russian court convicted Gershkovich on espionage charges that his employer and the U.S. have rejected as fabricated. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a secretive and rapid trial in the country's highly politicized legal system.
Dmitri Lovetsky
/
AP
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands listening to the verdict in a glass cage of a courtroom inside the building of "Palace of justice," in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday, July 19, 2024. A Russian court convicted Gershkovich on espionage charges that his employer and the U.S. have rejected as fabricated. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a secretive and rapid trial in the country's highly politicized legal system.

This story will be updated.

Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich was freed from Russian custody on Thursday in a poisoner swap, according to Pennsylvania congressman Rep. Brendan F. Boyle. He spent 16 months in Russian prison.

Gerschkovich, a Bowdoin alum, was detained in Russia in March 2023 on espionage charges, and was convicted and sentenced to 16 years last month. The Wall Street Journal and the U.S. government have maintained that the charges are false.

Several other Americans were also released, including former Marine Paul Whelan, according to a statement by Michigan congresswoman Rep. Haley Stephens. He has been detained in Russia since 2018, sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges, which he strongly denied.
World
Esta Pratt-Kielley
epratt-kielley@mainepublic.org
See stories by Esta Pratt-Kielley