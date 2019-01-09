Apprenticeships: How Direct Experience Can Lead to More Employment Opportunities

There was a time when an apprenticeship was the standard way to learn a trade and secure a future. Now, in some fields, apprenticeships are seeing a resurgence. Join us to learn about apprenticeship programs in Maine, and why and how apprenticeships are can prepare employees to step into jobs that are unfilled in today’s labor market.

Guests: Bill Watson, director of Husson University’s Internship and Partnership Programs; he is also general manager of the Husson’s Southern Maine campus in Westbrook

Charlie Collins, Deputy Executive Director for Workforce Training for the Maine Community College System

Joan Dolan, Director of Apprenticeship and Strategic Partnerships for the Maine Department of Labor