Fall Prevention: How to Avoid and Recover from Dangerous Falls

By Cindy Han 4 hours ago

Falls are a leading cause of injury for older people in Maine. Our panel of experts offers practical solutions for people of any age to prevent falls and to recover from them.

Guests: Anna Guest, Falls Prevention Project Director, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Maine Falls Prevention Coalition Chair,

Jason Adour, PT, DPT, Physical Therapist & Owner, Maine Strong Balance Center in Scarborough

Patti League RN, Program Manager, A Matter of Balance

Jim Krebs, Assistant Dean, Experiential Education, Clinical Assistant Professor, University of New England [call-in]

