Former Maine Poet Laureate To Deliver Original Work At Mills' Inauguration

Maine Governor-Elect Janet Mills has asked former Maine Poet Laureate Wesley McNair to deliver an original poem written for her inauguration Wednesday evening in Augusta.

McNair is a professor emeritus at the University of Maine at Farmington, Mills' hometown. An inaugural poem had long been a prominent part of the inaugural ceremony. That changed eight years ago when Republican Paul LePage decided against including an official poem as part of the occasion.

McNair joined Ed Morin on Maine Things's Considered. In keeping with the Governor-elect's wishes McNair isn't providing details of his new work, but he says he's pleased that poetry is being included.

Maine Public Radio, television and online will air the inaugural ceremony live, beginning Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.