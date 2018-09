Maine game wardens say they've located an East Millinocket woman who went missing after planning to hike in the Mount Katahdin region on Sunday.

In a press release, state officials say wardens located Nancy Michaud Monday afternoon. Michaud and her car were found stuck along a remote dirt road near Hurd Pond, about 40 miles northwest of Baxter State Park.

Michaud was "somewhat dehydrated," but otherwise in good shape, officials say. Game wardens were escorting Michaud back to her home.