Housing Affordability: How Feasible Is it to Buy or Rent a Home in Maine?

Maine faces many challenges when it comes to affordable housing, including one of the highest gaps in the nation between what people earn and what rental rates they pay. Economic development experts see this as a top priority to attracting young people to Maine. Parts of Maine, like Portland, are seeing huge surges in housing prices, while other areas are stagnant. We’ll look at the causes of the affordable housing shortage in Maine and learn about some possible solutions.

Guests: Mary Miller, Vice President with Androscoggin Bank

Erin Oldham, Realtor with Vitalius Real Estate Group, based in Portland

Denise Lord, Senior Director of Communications and Planning, Maine Housing Authority

Greg Payne, Director, Maine Affordable Housing Coalition (VIP caller)