-
Officials in Bar Harbor are hoping that a new employee housing proposal could help ease the town's year-round housing shortage.Planning Director Michele…
-
The Portland-area housing market has been on a roll the past several years — or a steamroll for many middle income residents. Vacancy rates are low, rents…
-
Democrats have joined forces with a senior citizens group in trying to bypass Governor Paul LePage, by issuing a voter approved housing bond that right…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine is getting $15 million from the federal government to develop housing in low-income communities and improve emergency shelters…