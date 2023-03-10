© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Politics

Collins asks Biden administration to slow the number of asylum seekers arriving in Portland

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published March 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
Susan Collins
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
/
FR171810 AP
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine worldwide threats at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Sen. Susan Collins is asking the Biden Administration to slow the number of asylum seekers arriving in Portland as the city struggles to house new arrivals.

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Collins asked the agency to verify that asylum seekers have a quote "safe and reliable destination" before letting them into the country.

Immigrant advocates in Maine quickly pushed back on that idea. Martha Stein, with the Portland-based group Hope Acts, said Congress should instead address the root causes.

"So we should be working to fix our immigration system, and find ways to create affordable housing for everyone," Stein said.

But a spokesperson for the city of Portland said the city is supportive of the Senator's efforts.

At least 743 asylum seekers have arrived in Portland since January.

Asylum seekers Immigrants in Maine Portland housing Sen. Susan Collins
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
