Collins asks Biden administration to slow the number of asylum seekers arriving in Portland

Sen. Susan Collins is asking the Biden Administration to slow the number of asylum seekers arriving in Portland as the city struggles to house new arrivals.

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Collins asked the agency to verify that asylum seekers have a quote "safe and reliable destination" before letting them into the country.

Immigrant advocates in Maine quickly pushed back on that idea. Martha Stein, with the Portland-based group Hope Acts, said Congress should instead address the root causes.

"So we should be working to fix our immigration system, and find ways to create affordable housing for everyone," Stein said.

But a spokesperson for the city of Portland said the city is supportive of the Senator's efforts.

At least 743 asylum seekers have arrived in Portland since January.