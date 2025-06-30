Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Portland-area municipal group launches new tool to track housing construction

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published June 30, 2025 at 10:29 AM EDT
Newly built apartment housing on construction lot with fencing in foreground
Troy R. Bennett / Bangor Daily News
File photo of a housing construction project.

The Greater Portland Council of Governments has launched an online housing dashboard that it says will fill a gap in accurate, town-level building data.

Senior planner and data manager Rick Harbison helped design the project.

"We're in a housing crisis, we have statewide targets for housing growth, but we don't really have accurate data on how much housing is being built," he said.

Harbison said the dashboard tracks building permits collected directly from towns in Cumberland County, information he said is often siloed within towns.

"This really shows it all in one place, allows you to see how the region is doing, where the growth is happening within the region, from community to community," he said, adding that building permits offer a more accurate picture than Census estimates.

Going back to 2004, the tracker shows the greater Portland area falling well short of new construction targets most years.

Harbison said the tracker project was developed with support from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, and could be eventually be scaled up to cover more communities across Maine.
Tags
Business and Economy constructionGreater Portland Council of Governmentshousing
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider