Friends of Acadia are converting a former inn to park employee housing

Friends of Acadia has purchased a former bed and breakfast in Southwest Harbor, with plans to convert it to workforce housing for park employees.

The Kingsleigh Inn will be converted into space that will house 10 Acadia National Park employees. The non-profit said the goal is to have the space ready in time for this upcoming summer season. Acadia National Park will manage and maintain the building.

Friends of Acadia said it wants to add 130 beds for park employees over the next decade by converting commercial properties, adding additional bedrooms to existing workforce housing and building new housing units.

The park was shorthanded last summer by 30-50 seasonal employees because of a lack available housing, as it had its second consecutive year of record-high visitation.