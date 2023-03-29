© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Friends of Acadia are converting a former inn to park employee housing

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published March 29, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
Susan Darrell
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE-Ranger Susan Darrell welcomes a visitor to Acadia National Park in this June 11, 2022, file photo, near Bar Harbor, Maine. The park has received federal approval to raise all of its entry fees for the first time since 2018.

Friends of Acadia has purchased a former bed and breakfast in Southwest Harbor, with plans to convert it to workforce housing for park employees.

The Kingsleigh Inn will be converted into space that will house 10 Acadia National Park employees. The non-profit said the goal is to have the space ready in time for this upcoming summer season. Acadia National Park will manage and maintain the building.

Friends of Acadia said it wants to add 130 beds for park employees over the next decade by converting commercial properties, adding additional bedrooms to existing workforce housing and building new housing units.

The park was shorthanded last summer by 30-50 seasonal employees because of a lack available housing, as it had its second consecutive year of record-high visitation.

Tags
Business and Economy Acadia National Parkhousing
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
CORRECTION Lifeguard Shortage
  1. 2022 was the second-busiest year ever for Acadia National Park
  2. For Acadia employees, it's nearly impossible to find an affordable place to live near the park