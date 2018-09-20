Immigrants in Maine: How Are They Received and Perceived?

What is it like to be an immigrant in Maine – how are they received and perceived? We'll learn about the opportunities and challenges facing those who are new to the state, and how they become part of the greater community. We’ll also hear about a state-wide art project that addresses the theme of migration—and how it applies to our immigrant population.

Guests: Reza Jalali, writer, Muslim scholar and educator at University of Southern Maine

Alain Nahimana, Executive Director, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center

Fatuma Hussein, founder, The Immigrant Resource Center of Maine

Catherine Besteman, Francis F. Bartlett and Ruth K. Bartlett Professor of Anthropology at Colby College; she helped organize the Making Migrations Visible initiative with the Maine Collage of Art [call-in]

Amanda Levine, Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Specialist with the City of Portland [call in]