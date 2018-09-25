Judge Rules DA Candidate Violated Several Bar Rules

PORTLAND, Maine - A judge has ruled a Republican candidate for district attorney in Maine violated several state bar rules, including unlawful conduct stemming from unwanted sexual advances.

The court's decision comes a month after a hearing at which bar counsel presented its case in support of sanctions against Seth Carey. The Sun Journal reports Carey is accused of making persistent unwanted sexual advances against a woman who lived in his home, and evicting her after she rebuffed him.



Carey now faces possible disbarment at a yet-to-be-scheduled sanctions hearing.



The woman was previously granted a protection order against Carey.



Carey, who is running for district attorney in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, won his Republican primary in June. He did not immediately return an email seeking comment.