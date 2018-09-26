LePage: Despite Departures, Wind Advisory Group To Continue On

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Republican governor says his secretive Maine Wind Energy Advisory Commission will move on despite recent departures.



Gov. Paul LePage told The Associated Press Tuesday that he thinks Maine's fast-tracked wind permitting law should be repealed. He said he "hopes'' his wind commission will hold a meeting.



A LePage executive order in January said his administration was putting a hold on new wind energy projects in western and coastal Maine. But his administration later told a judge that it was ignoring LePage's order.



LePage also created a commission exempt from public records law charged with issuing a report on wind projects' impacts. The Portland Press Herald reports that a critic of wind turbines is the third to depart the commission.

Maine generates more wind power than New England states combined.