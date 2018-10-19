Maine Veteran, Advocate For Injured Combatants Has New Venture

PORTLAND, Maine - An Army veteran known for his work with fellow combat-injured troops is now one of the owners of a Maine company that provides supplemental insurance.

Travis Mills lost all four limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan and went on to create the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat, which hosts the veterans and their families free of charge. He became one of three owners of CBU Benefits on Tuesday.



CBU Benefits works with insurance brokers, agencies and employees on providing supplemental insurance. Mills says the company is a good fit for him because one of his goals is to help people understand ``life can change quickly.''

The company is based in Hallowell.

