Marijuana Update: Canada Legalization; Maine's Evolving Regulations

We talk about the status of Maine's marijuana regulations, Canada's new legalization of cannabis, as well as medical marijuana and hemp.
Guests:
Sen. Roger Katz (R-Dist 15), co-chair of Maine's legislative committee on marijuana legalization implementation
Rep. Teresa Pierce ( D-Dist 44), co-chair of Maine's legislative committee on marijuana legalization implementation
Hillary Lister, industry consultant and medical marijuana patient advocate
Dave Alward, Consul General of Canada - [call in]
Patrick Butler, senior writer with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation - [call in]