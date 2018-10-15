Massive Fire, Visible From Miles Away, Destroys Old Mill

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine - A massive blaze quickly burned through and destroyed a large old mill building, with flames throwing up a thick cloud of smoke visible for miles.

The Mechanic Falls building served several businesses - including a warehouse for Maine Cycle - and was filled with vehicles and spare parts. The fire was first reported at 1 p.m. Sunday, but the building had been completely engulfed by the time firefighters arrived at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.



Witnesses say there wasn't much left of the building about an hour after the fire was first reported.



Fire officials say there are currently no reports of any injuries. Town Manager Zakk Maher says he expects cleanup of the fire will take days, but the current focus is making sure the smoke dies down without anyone getting hurt.