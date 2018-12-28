Mills Announces Her Nominees To Head Departments Of Public Safety And Corrections

Maine Gov.-elect Janet Mills announced Friday that she'll nominate former Portland Police Chief Mike Sauschuck to become public safety commissioner and Randy Liberty, warden of the Maine State Prison, to serve as commissioner of the Department of Corrections.

Sauschuck is currently serving as Portland's assistant city manager. The Franklin County native has been in law enforcement for 24 years, including six years as Portland chief of police.

Sauschuck managed the department's 200-plus personnel and $16 million budget, twice partnering with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on illegal narcotic activity in Cumberland County.

If confirmed, Sauschuck will oversee an agency that includes the MDEA, the State Police and Highway Safety.

Randy Liberty, Mills' pick for corrections commissioner, has been the warden of the Maine State Prison since 2015. He served more than 26 years in the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, including nine as the elected sheriff.

The Legislature's Criminal Justice Committee will consider the two nominations, which are also subject to final approval by the Maine Senate.