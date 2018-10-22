NASA: The 60th Anniversary of the National Aeronautics & Space Administration

This month marks the 60th anniversary of the creation of NASA. Our panelists discuss what may be next for NASA, and the latest news from out of this world, including the search for Planet X, the aborted mission to the International Space Station, and the Hubble and Chandra glitches.

Guests: John Logsdon, author of The Penguin Book of Outer Space Exploration: NASA and the Incredible Sotry of Human SpaceflightJulie Ziffer, Associate Professor of Physics, University of Southern MaineJerry LaSala, Professor of Physics, University of Southern Maine

