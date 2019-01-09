Pingree Urges Passage Of Background Checks For Gun Sales

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree of Maine is endorsing a bipartisan gun reform bill introduced this week by a group of five Republicans and five Democrats.

Pingree, a Democrat who represents Maine's 1st District, is urging colleagues to pass what she calls common sense gun legislation requiring background checks for all sales and most transfers of firearms.

“Mass shootings have become commonplace, occurring in our schools, houses of worship, movie theatres, nightclubs, grocery stores, a newsroom, a concert. Nearly every place imaginable that should be safe.”

Pingree says current law falls short by only requiring federally licensed dealers to conduct background checks on their sales. The NRA opposes the bill, but Pingree says if the House gives the measure strong bipartisan support, that will bolster its chances in the Senate.

“Many members of Congress simply pass along thoughts and prayers in the face of these tragedies instead of taking action. Enough," she says. "The nation’s gun violence epidemic must be addressed by the 116th Congress.”