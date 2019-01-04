We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say 'It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.'

Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.

Maine Public is looking for a few stories about heroes in your neighborhood. With the Fred Rogers documentary, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, coming to Maine Public Television on Saturday, February 9, we thought in the spirit of Mister Rogers that we would celebrate people who make our neighborhoods better places. Do you have a story about one such individual that you would like to share? We'll post them up here and on our Facebook page and mention a few of the submissions on a special Maine Calling on February 8th dedicated to exploring the power of goodness.

Send us a story about one of your neighborhood heroes to us at myneighbor@mainepublic.org.

Let us know about how your hero exemplifies Fred Rogers' lessons of kindness and community togetherness in 250 words or less and tell how they are good "neighbors." Video and photographs may also be added.

We'll choose one of the stories to receive a custom piece of jewelry created by Maine artist Hannah Tarkinson that is inspired by the selected submitted story.

Click HERE to peruse some of the submitted stories. Stay tuned for some fun, Mr. Rogers-themed events in March!