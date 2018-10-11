Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Your Vote: The Debate Over Ballot Question One

By 12 minutes ago

Credit Maine Public

Maine Calling addresses election issues as part of Maine Public's Your Vote 2018 coverage.

Our panelists discusses the issues surrounding Ballot Question 1 – “Citizen Initiative: Do you want to create the Universal Home Care Program to provide home-based assistance to people with disabilities and senior citizens, regardless of income, funded by a new 3.8% tax on individuals and families with Maine wage and adjusted gross income above the amount subject to Social Security taxes, which is $128,400 in 2018?”

Guests:  Newell Augur, with Home Care & Hospice Alliance; chair of "No on Question 1"

Mike Tipping, Communications Director for "Yes on 1"

 

Tags: 
Question 1
ballot
home care
Tax
Newell Augur
Mike Tipping
Maine Calling