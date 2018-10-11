Your Vote: The Debate Over Ballot Question One

Maine Calling addresses election issues as part of Maine Public's Your Vote 2018 coverage.

Our panelists discusses the issues surrounding Ballot Question 1 – “Citizen Initiative: Do you want to create the Universal Home Care Program to provide home-based assistance to people with disabilities and senior citizens, regardless of income, funded by a new 3.8% tax on individuals and families with Maine wage and adjusted gross income above the amount subject to Social Security taxes, which is $128,400 in 2018?”

Guests: Newell Augur, with Home Care & Hospice Alliance; chair of "No on Question 1"

Mike Tipping, Communications Director for "Yes on 1"