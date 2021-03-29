-
The executive director of the Maine Council on Aging is urging legislators to move more resources into direct services for seniors, people who are sick,…
State Senator Shenna Bellows, a Democrat from Manchester, has introduced emergency legislation to increase funding for home-based care programs.Bellows…
The announcement this week that a Maine home care agency is closing due to financial challenges means that nearly 600 seniors will have to find services…
Citing increased financial challenges, a nonprofit agency that provides in-home care services for just under 600 older Mainers and adults with physical…
Nearly 20 percent of Maine's population is 65 and older. According to the Muskie School at the University of Southern Maine, it's a demographic that is…
The campaign to bring universal home care to Maine officially launched Tuesday.Campaign manager Ben Chin, also the deputy director of the progressive…
A ballot question this fall that would levy a tax on high income earners in Maine to pay for home care for seniors and people with disabilities is…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine has been increasing the level of Medicaid funding it devotes to home-based care for the disabled since a 1999 U.S. Supreme…