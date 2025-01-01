10 Mile Yard Sale
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thurs., October 9 at 9:30 pm
Fri., October 10 at 1:30 am
Sat., October 11 at 2:30 pm
Sun., October 12 at 4:30 pm
A short film about the Maine yard sale that stretches from Cornville to Skowhegan in the western foothills.
Begun in 1983 with a handful of families getting together for a big lawn sale in Cornville the event has grown steadily into an enormous, sprawling flea market where virtually any type of good or product can be found, often at a steep discount.
This film was produced by Mark Cooley and Derek Ellis.