Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

10 Mile Yard Sale

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thurs., October 9 at 9:30 pm
Fri., October 10 at 1:30 am
Sat., October 11 at 2:30 pm
Sun., October 12 at 4:30 pm
Images from 10 Mile Yard Sale.

A short film about the Maine yard sale that stretches from Cornville to Skowhegan in the western foothills.

Begun in 1983 with a handful of families getting together for a big lawn sale in Cornville the event has grown steadily into an enormous, sprawling flea market where virtually any type of good or product can be found, often at a steep discount.

This film was produced by Mark Cooley and Derek Ellis.