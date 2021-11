Michele Norris talks with Wall Street Journal sportswriter Stefan Fatsis about the basketball showdown between two seven-footers, Shaquille O'Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers and Yao Ming of the Houston Rockets. The on-court confrontation has been heightened by off-court jousting -- in particular, Shaquille O'Neal's mimicking of Yao Ming's accent. Some have taken offense.

