In 2011, Slain N.H. Journalist Talked About His Capture In Lybia

Credit Nicole Tung, courtesy FreeJamesFoley.org.

Back in 2011, NHPR's Jon Greenberg spoke with journalist James Foley a week after he was released by the Libyan government, who'd held him and two of his colleagues for six weeks. Then 37, Foley returned to New Hampshire to visit with his parents who live in Rochester.

Foley was a correspondent with Global Post, an online news service. In 2011, he was covering the conflict in Libya soon after NATO airstrikes began. Foley was outside Brega, a hotly contested city on the Mediterranean Sea. Foley told Greenberg a rebel group had brought him and several other journalists into the desert when forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi attacked.

Listen to Jon's 2011 conversation with Foley here:

