Actress Who Played Mrs. Wolowitz On 'Big Bang Theory' Dies At 62

Viewers of the CBS show The Big Bang Theory never saw Carol Ann Susi — but boy did they hear her.

She played Howard Wolowitz's mom, Debbie, who had a brash voice with a Brooklyn accent. She was often heard shouting, "Howard!" But just calling Mrs. Wolowitz loud would be an understatement.

Susi was not seen on camera, but she often stole the scenes she was heard in.

A story in the The Hollywood Reporter said that "eagle-eyed viewers caught a glimpse of the pink-clad parent at Howard's wedding in the fifth season finale."

In a statement, the show's producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Bill Prady along with Warner Bros. Television, said Susi "hilariously and memorably voiced the role of Mrs. Wolowitz."

The show is in its eighth season.

Susi appeared in other TV roles including Seinfeld, Just Shoot Me and Mad About You.

Susi's agent Pam Ellis-Evenas confirmed that Susi died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 62.

