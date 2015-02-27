Leonard Nimoy, Mr. Spock On 'Star Trek,' Dies At 83

3 of 6 — The space shuttle is shown in the background after its unveiling in Palmdale, Calif., in September 1976. In the foreground is the crew of the television series Star Trek, whose ship was also named Enterprise. They are Leonard Nimoy (from left), who portrayed Mr. Spock; George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu; DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. McCoy; and James Doohan, who played Scotty.

