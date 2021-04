Three highest-earning ‘Jeopardy!’ competitors returned Tuesday night for their first match in an intense battle for trivia supremacy. Ken Jennings, the 2004 victor known for his endurance, won the match. Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer are also competing.

