Retired General Says No Response Needed To Iran Attack

Iran has retaliated to the U.S. drone strike that killed its top military commander last week. Retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton describes the retaliation as something the Trump administration does not need to respond to militarily.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton, who supervised the training of Iraqi forces after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003. He’s now a senior adviser to the group VoteVets.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.