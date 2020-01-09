Tesla Stock Worth More Than GM, Ford Combined

Tesla’s stock price opened higher Thursday after hitting a milestone on Wednesday: The electric car maker is now worth more than General Motors’ and Ford’s stock combined.

The surprise third-quarter profits propelled Elon Musk’s company to a record stock price, but traditional car manufacturers produce many more vehicles.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Roben Farzad(@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.