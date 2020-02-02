New Hampshire Prepares For 1st Super Bowl With Legal Sports Wagering

Sunday's Super Bowl will be the first where betting on the big game will be legal in New Hampshire. And a significant amount of those wagers figure to be from out-of-state customers.

The New Hampshire Lottery, which oversees sports betting, expects to handle more than $3 million in wagers on the Super Bowl.

Its executive director, Charlie McIntyre, said bets are only being taken online and on mobile devices right now from people physically in the state. And by using IP addresses and location services on phones and tablets, officials are able to track where bettors are making their wagers.

"We noticed that the most prevalent wagering activity is on our borders," McIntyre said. "I believe a significant portion, perhaps a majority of our wagering, is coming from out-of-state, all three states that border us."

McIntyre said they've also noticed one particular hot spot where people are stopping to make wagers: near the state line with Massachusetts.

"The Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua is the ground zero for sports betting," McIntyre said. "Folks, I assume, are driving in from Massachusetts, hopefully shopping in New Hampshire as well because of no sales tax, and then placing a bet, and going back home."

McIntyre said since sports betting started in late December, wagers have been made from 20,000 different accounts, totaling about $16 million.

