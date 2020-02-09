© 2021 Maine Public
Undecided Voters Flock To See Candidates In Final Days Before N.H. Primary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Alex McOwenMary McIntyre
Published February 7, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST

We’re just days away from the New Hampshire primary, and candidates are making their final campaign stops here in the Granite State.

For voters who still haven’t decided who they’ll support on Tuesday, this is their last chance to see the candidates in person. So with days to go, what’s on their minds? 

NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley went to some of these events to find out. Listen to that story here:

