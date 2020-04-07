Call-In Special: How Can New England's Economy Survive Coronavirus?

From small business to big employers — from family farms to fishermen — New England’s economy is taking a hit from the coronavirus.

Join us for an special from the New England News Collaborative. We'll bring together voices from across the region, and we want to hear yours.

What’s the impact on your business?

Are you in a college town that’s gone quiet? Are you bracing for a summer season with no tourists?



Call us between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday, April 10, during our live, regional broadcast. The call-in number is 888-720-9677.

You can also join the conversation by tweeting us at @NENCNewEngland, or emailing AmericaAmplified@nepr.net.

Credits:

Host: John Dankosky for America Amplified and New England Public Radio

Coordinating Producer: Morgan Springer

Executive Producers: John Dankosky and John Voci

Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre

Additional support: New England Public Radio, Connecticut Public, Maine Public Radio and New Hampshire Public Radio. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative are funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public / NENC / Paul Bucciaglia and his son, Luca, poke through garlic plants on their farm in New Milford, Connecticut, on March 25, 2020.