Video: Why Young Protesters Are Fighting For Racial Justice In New England

From suburban Connecticut to rural Maine, demonstrators occupied highways and town greens over the summer with banners and calls for racial justice.

This wave of protests across the nation and in our region came after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In New England, many of the protests have been led by a diverse coalition of young people, who say racism in their own communities has motivated them to speak out for racial equity.

In a special project for the New England News Collaborative, Connecticut Public heard from young activists and protesters throughout New England about their experiences with racism, the changes they want to see and what needs to happen to make the racial justice movement sustainable.

Video by Ryan Caron King

