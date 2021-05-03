© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Shaw's Drivers Go On Strike In Southern Maine During Contract Negotiation

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published May 3, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
Shaws Contract
Elise Amendola
/
Associated Press
In this March 8, 2010 file photo, union workers walk a picket line outside Shaw's supermarkets' distribution center in Methuen, Mass.

Truck drivers and mechanics for the regional Shaw's and Star Market supermarket chain are on strike and picketing at a company depot in Wells, Maine.

The Idaho-based Alberstons Companies operates more than 150 supermarkets in New England. Workers say the company is unduly delaying a response to their offer for a new contract.

"By the end of tonight, Shaw's and Star Markets shelves will be noticeably less," says Joe Piccone, business agent for the local Teamsters Union

Piccone says the company provides no retirement plan and sub-par health benefits for the roughly 75 drivers and mechanics in the union.

A company spokeswoman says officials plan to return to the bargaining table this week.

Tags

Business and EconomyShaw's
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever