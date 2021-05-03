Shaw's Drivers Go On Strike In Southern Maine During Contract Negotiation

Truck drivers and mechanics for the regional Shaw's and Star Market supermarket chain are on strike and picketing at a company depot in Wells, Maine.

The Idaho-based Alberstons Companies operates more than 150 supermarkets in New England. Workers say the company is unduly delaying a response to their offer for a new contract.

"By the end of tonight, Shaw's and Star Markets shelves will be noticeably less," says Joe Piccone, business agent for the local Teamsters Union

Piccone says the company provides no retirement plan and sub-par health benefits for the roughly 75 drivers and mechanics in the union.

A company spokeswoman says officials plan to return to the bargaining table this week.

